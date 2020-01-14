Marilyn MERCER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn MERCER.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

MERCER, Marilyn Jillaine:
On January 12, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Marshall for 68 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne Williams and Bruce Rhodes, Nicki and Hugh Cooke, Jackie and Mark Henley, much loved granny of Guy, Alexander, Rupert; Lydia and Rob, Henrietta, Fiona, Nicholas; Charles and Kylie, Charlotte, and Edward; great-granny of Bodhi; and Emily, and loved sister of Annette Cooke. Many thanks to the caring staff of Holly Lea Retirement Village. The Funeral service for Marilyn will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 8 Tui Street, Fendalton, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.