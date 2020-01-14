MERCER, Marilyn Jillaine:
On January 12, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Marshall for 68 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne Williams and Bruce Rhodes, Nicki and Hugh Cooke, Jackie and Mark Henley, much loved granny of Guy, Alexander, Rupert; Lydia and Rob, Henrietta, Fiona, Nicholas; Charles and Kylie, Charlotte, and Edward; great-granny of Bodhi; and Emily, and loved sister of Annette Cooke. Many thanks to the caring staff of Holly Lea Retirement Village. The Funeral service for Marilyn will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 8 Tui Street, Fendalton, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 14, 2020