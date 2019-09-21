ROSALIND,
Mariel (formerly Malcolm)
(nee Dinnie):
Died peacefully on September, 19, 2019 at Wellington, aged 78 years. A musician, teacher, anthroposophist, and friend to many. Loved mother of Iain, Andrew, Fiona, Stephen, and Jacqueline; grandmother of Jack, Ruby, Grace, Henry, and Ryan; sister of Lis, Paul (dec), Jenny, and Angela. Previously married to Ron (dec). A celebration of Mariel's life will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Monday September 23, at 11am followed by refreshments, and then private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 21, 2019