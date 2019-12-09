RINE, Marie Lorraine:
Of Marton, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Jane Winston Rest Home, Whanganui, on 6 December 2019. Aged 96 years. Love wife of the late Alan. Much love mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Vicki, Greg and Sue, David and Cheryl. Cherished grandmother of Daniel; Elizabeth, Samuel, Holly, and Matthew; Georgia, Thomas, and Liam. Family would like to thank all the staff who loved and cared for her.
"Throughout her life she
never failed to bring joy
to those around her".
Family would like to invite friends to join them in celebrating Marie's life at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Russell Street, Marton, on Tuesday 10 December 2019 at 11.30am, followed by interment at Mt View Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 9, 2019