PENRICE, Marie:
Passed away on May 22, 2020 aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Ian, mother of her five children, Christian, Claire, Jeremy, Andrea and Nicholas, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by friends and family. A special thanks to Mary Doyle, Havelock North, Winara Rest Home, Waikanae, and independent carers that have looked after Marie during this time. A private funeral was held on May 27, 2020.
"Together forever with Ian"
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020