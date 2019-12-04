PARKER, Marie Maude:
Passed away in her 90th year at Ngaio Marsh, Christchurch, and at peace now with the love of her life and soulmate, the late Hylton. Mother and mother-in-law of Kit (Chris) and Glenis, Tim and Nadja. Grandmother of Angela and Peter, Amy and Phill, Steven, Mathew, Jaimee and Dave. Great-Grandmother of Parker, Ava, Beckett, Anders, Finlay, Anabel, Riley Rose, Skipper and Tui.
Farewell to a very special and much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marie Parker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Marie will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, December 9, at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 4, 2019