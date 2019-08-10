O'DONNELL, Marie Celine:
Of Levin. Passed away on
8 August 2019. Loved daughter of the late William and Ellenita (Ellen). Sister of Desmond, Walter, Patrick, John, Maureen, Nora, Nancy, Mary and Ellen (Sister Alberta) (all deceased). Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews and extended family. A Rosary for Celine will be held on Monday 12 August at 7.00pm, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Road, Levin, followed by a Requiem Mass on Tuesday 13 August at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019