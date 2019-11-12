NESDALE, Marie Patricia:
Died peacefully on November 8, 2019, at St John's Wood, Taupo. In her 95th year. Loving wife of Mick (deceased), loving mother and mother-in-law of Theresa & Harvey, Patrick & Carol (Porangahau), Rita (Perth), Pauline & Rupert (Berlin), and Rose & Greg (Melbourne); a loved Nana of Linda, Chris, Mace, Forde, Seath, Toby, Sam and Jemima; loving Great-Nana of Maddie.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Taupo, on Thursday 14th November at 11.00am, thereafter to the Taupo Public Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the Church on Wednesday 13th November at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated, www.cancernz.org.nz Communications please to P.O. Box 29, Porangahau 4245. Special thanks to all the staff at St John's Wood for your loving care and attention you have given to Marie.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 12, 2019