McFARLANE, Marie (Mary)
(nee McLaughlin):
On 28 January 2020, Marie passed away after a brief period of ill health, at Hutt Hospital, with her family around her. Aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Tim and loved mother of Lyall, Frances and Sean. Mother-in-law of Alec and Lisa. Older sister of Jim, Michael (deceased) and Pat (all of Liverpool) and Terry (Perth, WA). Loved by all of her extended family in New Zealand and overseas. A very special thanks to the staff of High Street Health Hub, Hutt Hospital ED and Medical ward. Marie's remembrance service will be held at 11.00am on Friday 7 February at St Mark's Chapel, Wigram, Christchurch; following which she will return home to Templeton to be buried with Tom at St Saviour's, Kirk Road. Messages to the McFarlane family may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020