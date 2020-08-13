LAMBERT, Marie Claire
(Claire) (nee Sorensen):
Peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday 12 August 2020. Loved wife of Ivan and the late Warren Huckstep. Much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Liz and Terry Rossiter, Graham and Maina Huckstep, Christine Hyett, and Mary Moon. Much loved Nan of Fiona, Rebecca, and Angela; Ben, Sam and Bill; Rachael and Kate; Keila, Dylan, Tiana, and Georgia; and great-grandmother of her 11 great-grandchildren. Adored sister of Carmel, Colleen (dec), Brian, and Denis. A Requiem Mass for Claire will be held at St Peter Channel Catholic Church, Gordon Rd, Hastings, on Friday 14 August 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Lambert family can be made to www.amemorytree.co.nz or mailed to the Lambert family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2020