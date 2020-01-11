Marie KEMP (1917 - 2020)
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

KEMP, Marie Celia:
15.12.1917 - 2.1.2020
Crossed over with dignity and grace surrounded by family. In her 103rd year. Loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother of Adrienne, devoted grandmother of Natalie, Angela and Laura, and great-grandmother to Ivy, Imogen, Holly, Eli and Atticus.
She will be forever remembered.
A private service for Marie has been held. Messages may be sent to A Sisson, 1 Titoki Grove, Featherston 5710.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020
