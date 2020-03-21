JESSOP, Marie Lenore
(Lenore, Lennie)
(nee Gardiner):
On Wednesday 18 March 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Jessop. Precious Mum of the late Graham; and Murray. Adored only daughter of the late John and Marie Gardiner.
Mum is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour
Jesus Christ.
A service for Lenore is to be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland, on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a burial. Communications to the Jessop Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2020