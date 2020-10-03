FEAUNATI, Marie Anamaria:
Of Paraparaumu Beach on October 1st, 2020, peacefully at home. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Taga'i Isaako; Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kolose and Julie, Zak and Cat, Daphne and Lotu, and Patrick-Tupe. Much loved Nana of Joshua, Michael, Zac, Sharna, Ella, Maddie, Ta'alili, Amelia, Tyrees, Zara, Pale, and Talia. Loved and missed by her family in Samoa, Australia, Nuie, United Kingdom, and USA. Messages to "the Feaunati family" may be placed in Marie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Marie's Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Kapiti, Presentation Way (off Milne Drive), Paraparaumu, on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery. A Family service will be held in Church on Tuesday evening at 6.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020