BURNS,
Marie (née McKearney):
Died peacefully at home on January 15, 2020, aged 92 Beloved wife of the late Willis; mother of Mary and the late Paul, Catherine and Brae, Michael and Kirsti; Grandmother of James, Ben, Tim, Elizabeth, Jess, Amanda and Zach; Great-grandmother of Paora.
Rest In Peace, darling mother.
Messages please to Burns family, C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Marie will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Rd, Levin, on Tuesday, January 21 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020