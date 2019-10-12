BÜCHLER,
Marie (nee Darby):
Biologist, Antarctic explorer, teacher & artist. On October 10, 2019 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice. Aged 79 years. Special and loved mother and mother-in-law of Gretel & Jason, Simon and Sefton & Anna. Loved sister of Gerda and Gretel. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice www.teomanga.org.nz would be appreciated. Special thanks to the incredible staff at Te Omanga for their care and kindness. A service for Marie will be held in Staglands Barn, 2362 Akatawara Valley, Upper Hutt, on Monday, October 14, at 2.00pm. All messages to "the Darby family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019