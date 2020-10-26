BROCKLEHURST,
Marie Therese (Judy)
(formerly McGruddy, nee Hall):
Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday 24 October 2020, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Kevin McGruddy and Tony Brocklehurst. Deeply loved Mum of Sandra (dec), Kerry (dec), Vicky and Jim, Susan and Richard, Tony and Anna, Janine, Dave, and stepmother to Sheree and Bruce, Chris and Miriam (dec), Deirdre and Vince, Paul and Kim, and John. Sister of Jim and Colleen. Many much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Mum's carers, Cranford Hospice, and the support of her Catholic community and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. A Rosary for Judy will be sighted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday 27 October at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday 28 October at 1.00pm, followed by a public interment at Mangaroa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2020