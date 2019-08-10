ZIMMERMAN, Marian Joyce
(nee Hurndell):
Of Waitotara and Titahi Bay. Passed away peacefully at Longview Home, Tawa, on Thursday, 8 August 2019, aged 80 years. Loving wife of Bill (William). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bob and Jenny, Donna and Steve. Loving nana of Daniel and Danielle, Bradley and Melanie, Brett and Ashley, Michelle and Ryan, and Jason (dec). great-nana to Amy, Poppy, Ayce, Jade and one on the way.
Will always be in our hearts
A funeral service for Marian will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday, 13 August 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019