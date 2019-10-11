MORTON, Marian Kathleen:
On 8 October 2019, aged 82 years, at Te Hopai Hospital, Wellington. Beloved wife of the late Duncan Morton, mother of Liz and Chris and Nanma of Sophie and Angelica, mother-in-law of Susan and Michael. Funeral ceremony to be held on Saturday 12 October at 11am, at the Natural Burial ground, Makara Cemetery, Wellington. Gathering at Picnic Cafe, Begonia House, Wellington Botanic Garden from 12.30pm. Messages to Liz at [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 11, 2019