HURLEY, Marian Esther
(formerly Williams):
Of Raumati Beach, died peacefully at home on 7th May 2020. Loving wife of Trevor Williams for 59 yrs and much loved wife of Reg for 5 yrs. Loving mother of Barry, Pam, Ian and Craig and much loved Grandma, Gram, GG of her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A private cremation took place on 8th May and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages for "The Hurley/Williams Family" may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2020