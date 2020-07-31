van WOERKOM - van de VEN,

Maria Adriana Gerarda:

14.11.1927 - 31.07.2015

And so five years has flitted by, Mum (and Oma). We have missed you so much, thinking of you in those quiet moments, naturally. Visits to 4 Kenward Crescent have ceased but the candles are still lit – the silent prayer, just as you avowed. Werther's, pavlova, custard squares – "bring me something nice" – all part of our memories. The family tree, firmly rooted by your self-less example, continues to flourish, expanding with more great-grandchildren. Your mantra "Living is giving" holds true, more than ever. Thank you for your love, for your faith, for your work ethic, for your generosity of spirit, for your life of devotion to family and others.

Wel te rusten, lieve Moeder.

Marguerite, Joanna, Mike, Bill, Adie, Niki, John, Alan and families.



