PENNY, Maria:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 17 March 2020. Devoted wife of Gordon McPherson (dec). Beloved mother of Carolyn, Lisa and Maria. Loved mother-in-law of Graham, Nick and Andrew. Adored grandmother of Oliver, Myles, Aidan, Emily and Madden. Cherished sister of Denia and John.
A golden heart
stopped beating,
two smiling eyes at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
Messages to the family may be left in Maria's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 24, 2020