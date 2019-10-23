PANSTERS,
Maria Johanna (Mia):
Died peacefully at Winara Rest Home, Waikanae, on 21 October 2019. Loving wife of Jan (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law to John & Marilyn, Frank & Robyn, Pete & Viv, Bob & Tania. Oma to Karl, Michael, Sam, Danielle, Jade, Kate, Christopher, Matthew and Ayla. Great-Oma to Vito, Cash, Emily and Lachie. Sister to Zus, Toos, Treus, Tila and Peiter. A memorial service will be held at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, 2 November 2019 at 11.00am.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 23, 2019