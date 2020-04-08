NILSSON, Maria Francesca:

Born in Wellington, 8th September 1969, passed away in Wellington, 3rd April 2020. Highly sensitive and perceptive by nature Maria translated her experiences of the world into abstract art using colour and dimensions, it opened viewers hearts and minds to new ways of perceiving the subject about which she painted. Having journeyed from darkness back into light on many occasions Maria had extraordinary empathy for people. Maria set her sights on bringing love and light into others lives whether it was with a freshly baked cake, a newly created oil painting or a patient listening ear and warm bear hug. She excluded generosity of spirit. Beloved daughter of Peter Nilsson and Francesca Costa, step-daughter to Jude Hynes, sister to William Nilsson, niece to Bob Nilsson, Nola Atherton, Alva Clelland, cousin to Diana Barrie, Claire Colbert, Terry Browne, Julie Taylor, Stephen Browne, Lynette Clelland, Jamie Clelland, Lorraine Thompson, Karen Clelland, and Alan Clelland. Due to covid-19 the funeral will be videoed. A memorial service TBA.



