GAVRILY,
Maria (nee Garland):
Formerly of Wellington peacefully passed on Monday June 15, 2020 aged 92, in Sydney surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Theo and much-loved mother and mother-in-law to Evanne and Doug and Stacey and Janet. Loving sister to Elaine, Nicholas (dec), Rodanthe (dec), Costa (dec) and Arianthe. A dear Yia Yia to all her grandchildren and great-granddaughter Olive.
We cherish you Aunty Maria, your dignity and grace forever remembered.
Love to you Krystina, Elaine, Penny, Gina, Rita-Maria and Strat Garland. Messages to Krys 0212722922 will be forwarded on.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020