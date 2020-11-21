FRASER,
Maria Teresa (nee Millanta):
On Wednesday, 18 November 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Jim, and mother and mother-in-law of Michelle & Graeme Keane, and Paulette Fraser. Much loved Nana to Caitlin Ashburner, Cheyenne Keane, and Lexi Keane. A service to celebrate Maria's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, on Monday, 23 November, to be followed by interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Rd, Paraparaumu. No flowers please, but donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at www.cancernz.org.nz Messages to 29 Murray Court, Paraparaumu Beach 5032.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020