  • "Was very sad to hear from Diane Maria had passed, I will..."
    - Lynn (Diane's sister) Philpot
  • "Dear Jim, Michelle, Paulette and family. So sorry to hear..."
    - Harry and Trish Harrison
  • "Dear Jim and family, Thinking of you so sorry for your..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this time. Sorry we cant be with you"
    - Mike and Dawn Sparks
  • "Cousin you were beautiful inside and out and will be very..."
    - Joy Ball
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
Death Notice

FRASER,
Maria Teresa (nee Millanta):
On Wednesday, 18 November 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Jim, and mother and mother-in-law of Michelle & Graeme Keane, and Paulette Fraser. Much loved Nana to Caitlin Ashburner, Cheyenne Keane, and Lexi Keane. A service to celebrate Maria's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, on Monday, 23 November, to be followed by interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Rd, Paraparaumu. No flowers please, but donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at www.cancernz.org.nz Messages to 29 Murray Court, Paraparaumu Beach 5032.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020
