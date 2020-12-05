FAMULARO, Maria Laura:

On Thursday 3 December 2020, peacefully, in the loving presence of family. Dearly beloved wife of Salvatore (Salve) for over 70 years. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Roslynd Famularo, Maria and Don MacKay, Anita and John Henry, Angela Belcher and partner Dirk, David Famularo, Peter and Vicki Famularo, Paul and Janece Famularo. Devoted and amazing grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Aimee, Sophie, Cameron and Connor, Andrea and Daniel, Matthew and Tania, Laura and Shane, Ben and Christina, Ocean and Nicholas, Sally and Matt, Dominic and Tim, Rachel and Ryan. Cherished great-grandmother of Lucas and Oliver, Charlotte and Thomas, Gia and Cleo, Nixon, Nia, Nivaeh and Nikau, Tui and Bryce. We would like to thank the staff at Lansdowne Park and Dr John Gordon, for their dedicated care of Laura. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul (Vinnie's) 161 High Street, Carterton would be appreciated and may be left at the church. A requiem mass to give thanks for the life of Laura will be held at St Patrick's Church, Cnr of Queen & Russell Streets, Masterton, on Monday 7 December, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.

"A powerhouse at rest"





