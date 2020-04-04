DE CESARE,
Maria (nee Gasparini):
Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford on Monday, March 30, 2020. Loved wife of Nandi De Cesare (dec); much loved mother of Josephine and Ivan Kolich (Wellington), Lewis (Sydney), John and Christine (Atawhai), Tonia (Nelson), and Regan and Lisa (Perth); loved Nonna of her 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Thank you to the Ernest Rutherford serviced apartment and hospital staff. Messages to De Cesare family, 45a Paremata St, Atawhai, Nelson. A private cremation has been held. Service details to follow at a later date.
"R.I.P. dear Mum."
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020