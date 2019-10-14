COOPER, Maria:
Passed away on 12 October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jacky Cooper: very much loved mother & mother-in-law of Cherie & Danny, Andrew and Rachel: Her beloved grandchildren Tohu, Katie, Gerrad and little Cherie. Mum will be lying in state at 57 Waddington Drive, Naenae, until her service at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High St, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, 16 October 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Cooper family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or left on Maria's page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2019