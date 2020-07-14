BLUE, Maria:
Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, on 11 July, 2020. Dearly loved wife of David, mother of Jessica and Annabelle, daughter of Angela and the late Denis Harnett, and sister of Mark, Tim, Leo and Jeremy. Maria was a bubbly, loving and caring individual, who remained strong after receiving the news of her cancer diagnosis.
Rest In Peace to a kind, loving and gorgeous soul.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the staff at Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at
https://marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/. Messages to the "Blue family" may be left in Maria's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. The funeral service for Maria will be held at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Saturday, 18 July, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 14, 2020