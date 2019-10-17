BAIN, Maria Eileen:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 15th October 2019, with family by her side. Cherished wife of Gary and much loved and adored loving Mum of Nathan, Alexandra and Steve. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Taranaki Hospice for the care shown. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Maria will be held in the New Plymouth Bible Chapel, 50 Vivian Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 19th October, at 10.00am. Followed by burial at the Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2019