ANASTASIOU, Maria:
On Wednesday 17 July 2019, aged 92. Loved wife of the late Anastasios; loved mother of Constantine and the late George; loved mother-in-law of Jill and the late Barbara; loved grandmother of Melissa and Kate; loved great-grandmother of Jackson and Evie; loved sister-in-law of Calliopi and the late Fotios; loved aunt of Constantine and Marie, Spiro and Lynda; loved great-aunt of Helena, Christina, Sam and Isabella; loved sister of her siblings in Romania. Messages to the Anastasiou family may be left in Maria's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Community of Wellington can be left at the service. Maria's funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 'O Evangelismos tis Theotokou' (Annunciation of the Birth giver God), 3 Hania Street, Mt Victoria, on Thursday,
25 July 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter to the Karori Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from July 20 to July 23, 2019