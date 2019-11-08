HALL,
Marguerite Eleanor Alice
(Rita):
Passed peacefully at Poneke House on 6 November 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Ken, loved and respected mum to Glenn (deceased), Peter, Raewyn, Terry & David. Loved mother-in-law to Kathy, Gibby & Diane, and beloved Grandmother to Lisa & Paul, Karl & Bronwyn, Rebecca & Dave, Jason, Scott & Talyah. Great-nana to Bianca & Damon, Maia, Owen, Piper, Jayda & Bailey. Dearly loved sister & sister-in-law to Arthur & Lorraine (deceased), Trevor & Tricia (both deceased), Yvonne & Barrie (both deceased). Much loved Aunty to Jann, Tracy, James, Neil and Alan and their families. Special thanks to the staff of Poneke House, Mary Potter Hospice & District Nurses for their care and support of Rita. Messages to the Hall family may be left in Rita's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Rita will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Monday 11 November at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019