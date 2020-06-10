VOS,
Margje Adriana (nee Rook):
On June 8, 2020, at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Sier for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sier (dec) & Jane, and Marian & John. Proud Oma of Kirsten, Arie, Zane & Kayla, Courtney & Toby, and Jesse. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her extended family in NZ and the Netherlands. Special thanks to the Ambulance and Emergency Services. A service for Margje will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King and Cairo Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020