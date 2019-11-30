DOYLE, Margarita Lucy
(nee Smeaton):
On Tuesday, 26th November 2019, at her home ~ Just as she wanted it. Aged 88 years. Loved wife of Royce (dec) for 65 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Philippa Doyle and Don Stevens. Adored and proud Grandma of Olivia and Callum, Liam and Angus Stevens. Loved mother of Michael and Grandmother of Logan. Treasured member of the extended Doyle and Stevens families. Beloved friend to many, many people across New Zealand. In lieu of flowers donations can be left at the service or posted to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. Messages to the Doyle Family, c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Margarita's life will be held at St Benedict's Catholic Church, 3 Everest Street, Khandallah, Wellington, on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019