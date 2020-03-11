WILSON, Margaret Lillian
(nee Alexander):
On 7 March 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice after a long illness, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Ken. Special friend of Sergio (dec) and Al (Canada). Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Fiona, Ross & Karen and Grant & Natalie. Much loved Nan of Matthew, Oliver, Gregor, Grace, Fraser and Mia. Loved sister of Nola (dec), Shirley and Kathy.
"A brave, spirited woman at rest after a long battle"
Special thanks to Anne O'Donnell and her team at Wellington Hospital, Ward 5 North, for their exceptional care over the past 9 years. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be made via https://secure.fundraiserpro.com/donate/teomangahospice/ A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday 16 March at 11.00am, and will be followed by private cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium. All messages to "the Wilson family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020