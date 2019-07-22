WILSON,
Margaret Carol (nee Oliver):
Peacefully after a long illness. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Lower Hutt, aged 79. Also of Paraparaumu. Much loved and loving wife of the late Ron; mother and mother-in-law of Louise and Ken, Janet (dec), Andrew and Paquita, Phillip and Julia; adoring and adored grandmother of Sarah, Kate and Lucy Collins, Aaron, Sam, Michael and Hannah Barnett, Joseph, Xavier and Amelia Bahr, Connor and Benjamin Wilson-Davey. Messages to the Wilson family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Margaret's funeral service will be held at St Mark's Church, 58 Woburn Rd, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 22, 2019