TEAGUE, Margaret Agnes
(nee McKechnie):
Passed away peacefully in the company of her daughter Leonie at Bob Scott Retirement Village Hospital, on 2nd October 2019, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Aubrey Teague. Adored and valued mother of Leonie, Clare Teague, mother and mother-in-law of Clinton and Brenda Teague, Lochie and Vicky Teague. Beloved grandmother of Tracey, Brooke and Marinka, Rebecca and Kent, Petronella Taylor and Rosie. Adored great-grandmother of Tane, Erueti and Zara, Dominic, Aria and Pearl, Leif and Vida and Harvey. Sister of the late Jacqueline Stupples and Eileen Gordon. A special thanks to the staff of the Rehabilitation Service Hutt Hospital and more recently the hospital staff of Bob Scott Retirement Village. Both provided outstanding and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. Messages to "the Teague family" may be placed in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or Posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. A service to commemorate Margaret's life will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 10th October 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019