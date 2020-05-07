TE MOANA,
Margaret (nee Hawkins):
Passed away peacefully after a long battle on 5 May 2020, at Selwyn Sprott House in Karori, aged 62 years. Much loved wife and soulmate of Dennis (Boy), dearly loved Mum of Parani & Tala, Ariana & Douglas and Kelly & Whare. Treasured Nanny of Anaira and Neihana, Elius, Anahera, Missy and Tama. Loved Mãmã and Nanny to many. Much loved and cherished sister and sister-in-law, aunty and Nanny to all. Due to Covid-19 we are asking whãnau and friends to joins us "virtually" for Margaret's service on Friday 8 May 2020, starting with a "virtual" poroporoaki at 10.00am and the final service at 1.00pm. This will be followed by a "drive-by Hazelwood Ave" before having a private cremation in Karori.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2020