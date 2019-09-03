SUMMERS,
Margaret (Peg) (nee Morris):
Born 15th January 1924, Wellington. Died 31st August 2019, aged 95 years, peacefully at Shona MacFarlane Retirement Village, Lower Hutt. Wren No.70; Women's Royal New Zealand Naval Service; World War II. Dearly loved wife of Andrew for 72 years; Mother of Glen and Clive; Mother-in-law of Ann and Jon; Grandmother of Steven, Jennifer, Daniel, Julie and Paulo, Great-Grandmother of Andrew, Arthur, Zachary, Levi, Quinn and Indie; Daughter of Charles and Margaret Morris; Loved younger sister of Charlie, Percy, Mavis and Stan Morris; beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their families. A service for Margaret (Peg) will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday 6th September 2019, at 11.30am.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019