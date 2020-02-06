STEELE, Margaret Ruth
(nee McMaster):
Passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her family, on 5 February 2020. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of Brian for 65 years, loved mother of Sandra, Jan, Karilyn, Tracy and Damian. Loved Grandma of 12 grandchildren, great-Grandma of 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-Nana of Harlo. A funeral service will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings, on Saturday, February 8, at 1.00pm. Special thanks to Nimon House at Mary Doyle for the very special care and love of Margaret over the last 10 years. Messages to the Steele family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 6, 2020