SNOW, Margaret Cathrine:
Died peacefully, surrounded by family, 9th February 2020, aged 86. Loved mum of Carol, Lisa & Phil, Grandmother to Hugh, Connor & Anna, and Taylor, Jackson & Jess. Thanks to the staff at Stokeswood Care Home who took great care of her in her final years. Messages may be sent to 'The Snow Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. No flowers please. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the East Harbour Women's Club, 145 Muritai Rd, Eastbourne, on Saturday, 29th February, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020