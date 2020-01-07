SLOANE, Margaret Therese
(née Johnson):
Peacefully on Saturday 4th January 2020 at the Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Pat Sloane (2001). Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Kathy, and the late Michael (1978) and Paul (2019). Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Bryan and Anne Johnson, Colleen Sloane, Dorne Jarvis, and the late Murray and Maureen Johnson. Special Great-Grandma to Ben, Breannah, and Ethan, and too many to mention nieces and nephews and greats thereof. A Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the National Kidney Foundation and may be left at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Sloane family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 7, 2020