SIMMONS, Margaret:

On Monday 22nd June 2020, Margaret Helen Simmons (nee Baumgart) passed away peacefully, aged 71 years, surrounded by family. Devoted wife of Brian, mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Nathan, Karen and David, Greg and Rebecca. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Stuart (USA), Peter and Eve (Aus), Graeme and Ayesha (Otaki). Cherished Nana to Katelyn, Georgia, William, Joe, Tom, Alex, Fletcher and Annabelle. The family express their heartfelt thanks to all staff at Woburn Enliven Home for the wonderful care of Margaret since April 2015. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at St Mark's, 58 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, at 2.00pm on Thursday 25th June, followed by private cremation. Messages to the family c/- Gee & Hickton. In lieu of flowers, any donations in Margaret's name to Plunket.





