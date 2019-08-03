SHIMMINS,
Margaret Florence (Peg)
(nee O'Loughlin):
Beloved mother of John, Mark & Vicki, treasured grandmother of Melissa and Lauren, and beloved wife of the late Ian, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday evening, 25th July 2019. She will be remembered for her strength, dedication to family and amazing personality. She will be greatly missed. At Peg's request, her family will celebrate her life privately. Messages to 26 English Ave, Mornington, Dunedin 9011.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019