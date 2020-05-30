SELBY-BENNETTS,
Margaret:
Died peacefully on 26th May 2020, in her 91st year. Formerly of Nelson and recently of Summerset Aotea. Much loved by many. Wife of the late Ian, mum of Louise and Tony Judd, Ursula and Ross Leggett, Matthew, Michael and Maria Selby-Bennetts. Grandmother of Nick, Rowan, Chloe, Alex, Sophie, Kate, Sam and Evie. Special caring great-grandma of Sasha and Sebastian; Tãne and Leo. Big sister of Frank Walkey, Marion Findlay, Josephine (dec) and John (dec). Loved Aunt and Great-Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Special friend of Judith and Cathy. Margaret's funeral will be at St Theresa's Church, James St, Plimmerton, at 11.00am on Tuesday 2nd June with private cremation thereafter.
Arohanui
R.I.P.
Messages to The Selby-Bennetts Family, c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254 or email [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020