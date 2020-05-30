Margaret SELBY-BENNETTS

Guest Book
  • "So very sad to hear of the passing of my dear life long..."
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Theresa's Church
James St,
Plimmerton
View Map
Death Notice

SELBY-BENNETTS,
Margaret:
Died peacefully on 26th May 2020, in her 91st year. Formerly of Nelson and recently of Summerset Aotea. Much loved by many. Wife of the late Ian, mum of Louise and Tony Judd, Ursula and Ross Leggett, Matthew, Michael and Maria Selby-Bennetts. Grandmother of Nick, Rowan, Chloe, Alex, Sophie, Kate, Sam and Evie. Special caring great-grandma of Sasha and Sebastian; Tãne and Leo. Big sister of Frank Walkey, Marion Findlay, Josephine (dec) and John (dec). Loved Aunt and Great-Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Special friend of Judith and Cathy. Margaret's funeral will be at St Theresa's Church, James St, Plimmerton, at 11.00am on Tuesday 2nd June with private cremation thereafter.
Arohanui
R.I.P.
Messages to The Selby-Bennetts Family, c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254 or email [email protected]

logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.