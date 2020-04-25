SCOTT, Margaret Florence:
On April 18, 2020, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 87 years. Loved and loving wife of the late George. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Alister, Carole and Kevin. Loved Nana of Kimberleigh, Rory and Elise, Jamie and Rachel, Hailey and Jason, and Nick. Loving Great-grandma/Nana of Nadina, Ryley, Leo, Ryder, Ollie, Xavier, Atlas, Alexa and Arlo.
Lovingly remembered,
Mum you were the best.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2020. Messages may be sent to "the Scott family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020