Margaret ROBINSON

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you Wes and your family. Treasure..."
  • "To Wes and family deepest sympathy in the loss of your dear..."
    - Rona& Bill Butler
  • "Please accept my sympathy to all the family. Allison was a..."
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
045288924
Death Notice

ROBINSON, Margaret Alison
(Alison) (nee Murch):
Peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, on July 19, 2019, aged 91 years. Previously of Ngaere, Taranaki. Dearly loved wife of Wes Robinson: loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Barb Robinson, Kris & Ross Mason, Lynette & Phil Astley, Francie & David Oliver, Heather & Mike Artinian: grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 6; sister and sister-in-law to Jean & Colin Smith, and Bob (dec) & Joan Murch. A service for Alison will be held in Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Dr, Upper Hutt, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Robinson family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or placed on Alison's page at www.tributes.co.nz
"A life well lived".
logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.