REED, Margaret Rose:
Peacefully after an illness, at home, on 4 September 2019; aged 78 years. Loved wife and best friend of Michael; mother of Michelle; sister-in-law of Gary and Paula Reed; auntie of Amanda Doherty and Hayley Barns. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Margaret will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Reed family" PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019