POSSIN, Margaret (Meg)
(née Davidson):
Peacefully at Bob Owens, Tauranga, on Saturday 7 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Don Possin, loved mother of Gretchen, Alistair, Sandi and Penny. Unforgettable Marnie to Tanya, Bridget, Mandy, Rachel, Keryn, Rachael, Matt and Rebecca. Great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother to one. And not to mention her scores of four legged friends. A service to celebrate Meg's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, on Tuesday 10 December, at 11.00am. Communications to the Possin family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 9, 2019