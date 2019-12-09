Margaret POSSIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret POSSIN.
Service Information
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
075767941
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
View Map
Death Notice

POSSIN, Margaret (Meg)
(née Davidson):
Peacefully at Bob Owens, Tauranga, on Saturday 7 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Don Possin, loved mother of Gretchen, Alistair, Sandi and Penny. Unforgettable Marnie to Tanya, Bridget, Mandy, Rachel, Keryn, Rachael, Matt and Rebecca. Great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother to one. And not to mention her scores of four legged friends. A service to celebrate Meg's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, on Tuesday 10 December, at 11.00am. Communications to the Possin family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.