PETERSEN,
Margaret Elizabeth:
On Friday 28 June 2019 peacefully at Wellington Hospital after a sudden illness, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of Graeme for 67 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Anne & Alan White, Barbara & Barry Prosser and Neil & Debb. Treasured grandmother of Steven, Karen & Terence (Brisbane), Alana, Rob, Hayden & Sarah, Matthew & Courtney, Sam. Great-grandma of Holly & Felicity, Harvey & Julian, Charlotte, Maddie & Albie, Cooper, Indie & Bodhi. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Lychgate Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, on Tuesday 2 July at 2.00pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019