PATON,
Margaret Stewart Findlay:
Margaret passed away peacefully at Bupa Fergusson Care Home, Trentham on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Chris Paton. Loved mother of Audrey Smith and the late Ruth Paton. Grandma to Lynnea, Callum and Amelia and Great-Grandma to Clara and Lincoln. She is survived by her brother, Alexander Cameron. Our family would like to extend our thanks to the team at Bupa Fergusson Care Home for their impeccable care of Margaret in her final years. Messages to the 'Paton Family' may be left in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held at the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt on Friday, 13 November at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 7, 2020